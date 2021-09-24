COVID-19 in the UAE: Masks are not needed in these 6 places

The rule on the mandatory use of masks was first announced more than 18 months ago.

The UAE is winning the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Daily infections are at an annual low, the number of recoveries has increased, and the death rate from the virus is one of the lowest in the world.

More importantly, the country’s vaccination against COVID-19 is the best in the world: 92 percent of the population received at least one dose, and more than 81 percent were fully vaccinated.

Thanks to these encouraging signs, the authorities have relaxed security rules in the country COVID-19 in all areas. The National Emergency Management Agency (NCEMA) on Wednesday, September 22, announced a list of public places where masks are no longer required. Here’s when you don’t need to wear a mask in the UAE:

> When playing sports in public places

> When members of the same family are traveling in a private car

> In swimming pools and on beaches

> Indoors when you are alone

> In salons and beauty centers

> Medical centers

The rule on mandatory masks was first announced in the UAE more than 18 months ago. This was one of the first safety measures taken in the UAE in connection with the appearance of the first cases of the disease.