Abu Dhabi authorities lifted requirement for PCR tests at the entrance to the emirate

The Abu Dhabi authorities have softened the requirements for those entering the UAE capital from other emirates. Starting September 19, 2021, travelers will no longer need to present negative COVID-19 PCR test results to visit Abu Dhabi.

According to the capital’s Committee for Emergency Situations, Crises and Natural Disasters Management, the update of the protocols is associated with the improvement of the epidemiological situation for COVID-19. Thus, the level of detected infected people decreased to 0.2% (of the total number of tests).

Along with this, the committee encourages all residents of the emirate and tourists to continue to comply with coronavirus prevention measures in order to protect public health. It is worth recalling that the requirements for the presentation of the results of PCR tests at the entrance to Abu Dhabi have been in effect for more than a year, since the summer of 2020, in connection with which checkpoints were equipped at the entrance to the capital.

Since August 20, 2021, the Abu Dhabi authorities have simplified the rules for entering the emirate for citizens, residents and tourists vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated people and vaccine clinical trial participants could enter the UAE capital with a green pass and an active E (asterisk) mark in the Al Hosn app, which appears after negative PCR test results are uploaded.

It is worth recalling that on August 20, only those vaccinated against COVID-19 can visit public places in Abu Dhabi. Without a vaccination certificate, you cannot enter shopping malls, restaurants and cafes, gyms and sports clubs, cultural centers and museums, as well as resorts and theme parks.

Entrance only to the vaccinated is open to universities, institutes, public and private schools, as well as to kindergartens in the emirate. The new rules do not apply to visiting supermarkets and pharmacies. The restrictions apply to residents of the capital aged 16 and older and do not apply to those exempted from vaccinations registered in the Al Hosn mobile application.