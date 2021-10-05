HomeEconomicTurkey's exports to neighboring countries exceeded $ 14.5 billion in 9 months
Turkey’s exports to neighboring countries exceeded $ 14.5 billion in 9 months

Turkey’s exports to six neighboring countries (Bulgaria, Iran, Iraq, Georgia, Syria and Greece) in January-September this year increased by 34.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020, to $ 14.5 billion.

In general, Turkey’s exports in January-September 2021 increased by 36 percent compared to the same period in 2020 – up to $ 161 billion.

The volume of Turkey’s supplies to six neighboring countries in nine months increased by more than a third (34.4 percent) – from 10 billion 794 million 24 thousand dollars in January-September 2020 to 14 billion 509 million 605 thousand dollars over the same period current year.

Iraq has become the leading importer of goods from Turkey from among the neighboring countries. Exports to this country amounted to 6 billion 156 million 461 thousand dollars.

This is followed by Bulgaria – 2 billion 542 million 798 thousand dollars, Greece – 2 billion 9 million 810 thousand dollars, Iran – 1 billion 651 million 194 thousand dollars, Georgia – 1 billion 83 million 259 thousand dollars and Syria – 1 billion 66 million 80 thousand dollars

