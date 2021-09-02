Turkey achieves record export performance

Turkey’s exports in August rose by almost 52 percent compared to the same month last year – to $ 18.9 billion.

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, Mehmet Mush, said this at a joint press conference with representatives of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

“This is the highest figure in August. Exports for 12 months amounted to $ 207.5 billion – a record figure in the history of the Republic, ”the minister said.

Mush expressed confidence that Turkey’s exports will reach $ 210 billion by the end of the year.

“In January-August 2021, the volume of Turkish exports increased by 37 percent compared to 8 months of 2020 to $ 140.2 billion. By the end of the year, the volume of exports may reach $ 210 billion. Thanks to a strong impulse in exports, pre-pandemic indicators have been exceeded, ”the minister said.

In particular, according to the head of the Ministry of Trade, Turkey’s exports in August increased by 43 percent compared to the same month in 2019, and in January-August – by almost 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019, Mush continued.

Turkey’s imports in August increased by 23.8 percent compared to the same month last year – up to $ 23.2 billion, the minister said.

According to the head of the department, in January-August, the volume of Turkey’s import operations increased by 25.5 percent compared to the same period in 2020 – up to $ 170 billion.

Last month, Turkey’s trade was $ 42.1 billion, the highest in August, Mush continued.

“The ratio of exports to imports in August increased on an annualized basis by 15.1 percent – up to 81.5 percent. In January-August, this indicator increased by 6.9 points – up to 82.5 percent. The number of exporting companies for eight months increased by 11 percent – to almost 83 thousand, ”the minister added.