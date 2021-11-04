Turkey has released data on the coronavirus in Antalya

The Turkish Ministry of Health has published a coronavirus incidence map showing the weekly incidence in the province. According to new data, against the background of the general increase in morbidity in the country, the main resort province of Antalya became one of the 7 provinces where the authorities recorded the lowest number of cases of coronavirus.

According to Health Minister Fakhrettin Koca, the reason for the improvement in the regions is the increasing rate of vaccination. According to the agency, the rate of vaccination against the crown virus with the first dose of the vaccine was 89.31%, the rate of vaccination with the second dose – 78.55%, and the total number of residents who received the first, second and third dose of anticoagulant was 116 million 486 thousand 2. It is specified that the resort city of Antalya has shown some stability in vaccination, the figures have reached 76 percent vaccination.

Thus, according to the information platform of the Ministry of Covid-19, Antalya was in the blue category with a vaccination rate of 76.7%. In terms of the number of weekly cases per 100,000 in the period from 16 to 22 October 2021, Antalya reached 52.27 cases and became one of the 7 provinces with the lowest number of cases. On the other hand, previously the number of cases in the city remained at 38.85. In general, the country’s health authorities are registering an increase in the incidence, but the resort of Antalya remains among the provinces with the lowest number of patients with covid.

