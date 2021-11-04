HomeEconomicTurkey announces how much money it earned from each tourist in 2021
Turkey announces how much money it earned from each tourist in 2021

Gleb Parfenenko
Туреччина оголосила, скільки вона заробила грошей з кожного туриста у 2021 році

The Turkish authorities have calculated how much they managed to earn from each tourist, including from a Russian – the amount turned out to be higher than in previous years. Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy told the Dünya newspaper about this.

When asked about the outlook for tourism revenues this year, Turkish Minister Ersoy responded literally: “We will end this year with 25 million tourists and $ 22 billion in tourism revenue. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we recorded a 70-80% increase in tourism compared to 2020. Spain remained at 10%. In world tourism, we have surpassed Spain and moved up to 5th place in this rating.”

“Earlier income from one tourist was about $ 630. Now we are approaching the $800-$900 levels,” the official summed up optimistically. Thus, the growth in profit from each tourist averaged 27-43%.

