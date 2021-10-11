HomeTURKEYMore than 28,000 new cases of COVID have been reported in Turkey...
More than 28,000 new cases of COVID have been reported in Turkey per day

Gleb Parfenenko
More than 28,000 new cases of COVID have been reported in Turkey per day

In the last 24 hours, 28,370 cases of new infections and 196 deaths from coronavirus have been registered in Turkey, according to the Anatolian Agency, citing BGNES.

Over the past 24hrs, another 25,772 patients were cured of the disease.

Health officials say more than 112.36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the country.

According to the ministry, just over 54.49 million people received the first doses of the vaccine, and about 46.24 million people have been fully vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign.

