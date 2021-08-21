Mandatory PCR test comes into force in Turkey on September 6

HomeCOVID Travel NewsMandatory PCR test comes into force in Turkey on September 6
COVID Travel NewsTURKEY

Gleb Parfenenko
Turkey will start requiring mandatory PCR testing for unvaccinated people for theater, cinema, concert halls and long-distance travel from September 6, Turkish private television NTV reported, citing the interior ministry.

The ministry warned about it in the circular sent to local authorities of all 81 areas of the country, reports BTA.

The decision to introduce mandatory PCR was made at a government meeting earlier this week and announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The requirement for regular PCR is also introduced for teachers and school staff, as well as for students who have not been vaccinated. The school year in Turkey begins on September 6.

The test will need to be done in 48 hours.

The requirement to pass the PCR test does not apply to those who have recovered who have received natural immunity. Immunization or disease is confirmed by a special QR code.

PCR is also required for travel by bus, plane or train, adds BTA.

