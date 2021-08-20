Erdogan: Turkey will not become a European landfill for refugees from Afghanistan

Turkey has no plans to become a European refugee base for Afghanistan.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a meeting with the government, quoted by BNR. Thus, the Turkish president made it clear that an agreement with the European Union, similar to the agreement on Syrian refugees, thanks to which the wave of migrants since 2015 was stopped, is far from clear.

“Europe must take responsibility for people leaving Afghanistan,” Erdogan added.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the “moderate” statements by the Taliban, which came to power in Afghanistan, according to BGNES.

“Whether we are in power, in good times or bad, we will seek to help our brothers in Afghanistan. We used to say we accept the Taliban leadership, and now we are in that position. We welcome moderate Taliban statements.” Erdogan said in an interview with a number of Turkish TV channels.