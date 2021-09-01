A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Istanbul (Video)

HomeTURKEYA fire broke out at a chemical plant in Istanbul (Video)
A large fire broke out last night in the industrial district of Ikitelli on the European coast of the metropolis of Istanbul.

A fire broke out at a chemical plant. Explosions were also heard, according to Turkish media.

Many fire and rescue teams were sent to the scene.

Helicopters also extinguish the flames, but strong winds in the area make it difficult to extinguish.

Police surrounded the area, evacuating some citizens living near the fire.

There are no victims yet. The cause of the incident is unknown, an investigation has been launched.

Source: BTA

