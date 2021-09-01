A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Istanbul (Video)

A large fire broke out last night in the industrial district of Ikitelli on the European coast of the metropolis of Istanbul.

A fire broke out at a chemical plant. Explosions were also heard, according to Turkish media.

Many fire and rescue teams were sent to the scene.

A fire broke out in the building with chemicals in İkitelli Çevre Oto Sanayi Sitesi in Başakşehir. A large number of firefighters dispatched to the region from the surrounding districts continue to respond to the fire.#İstanbul #Turkey pic.twitter.com/1Fpq87vpzm — Global Report (@AmerikaDC) August 31, 2021

Helicopters also extinguish the flames, but strong winds in the area make it difficult to extinguish.

Police surrounded the area, evacuating some citizens living near the fire.

There are no victims yet. The cause of the incident is unknown, an investigation has been launched.

Source: BTA