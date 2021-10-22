Ukrainian tourists have lost hope: Thailand has not included Ukraine in the list of 46 countries allowed from November 1

The Thai government has presented a list of 46 countries that have been approved to participate in the first phase of opening the country to tourists from November 1. Ukraine and Russia were not among them. Thus, the hopes of Ukrainian tourists who like to spend the winter in Thailand, have virtually disappeared.

The list, presented on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, is as follows:

Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Bhutan Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada Chile China Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Malaysia Malta Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Hong Kong

The government also presented seven conditions under which tourists will be able to enter Thailand. Simplifying them, we note, is not yet visible:

Foreign tourists must arrive by plane from a list of low-risk countries approved by the Ministry of Health. Have evidence of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognized coronavirus vaccine. Get a negative PCR result within 72 hours of leaving the country. Have Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least $ 50,000. Have a hotel booking confirmation. Download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test at the hotel or within 24 hours of arrival. If the second test is negative, tourists can continue their journey without further quarantine.

According to Thai media, the government is currently moving to a three-model approach to receiving foreign tourists. The first model is that unvaccinated visitors will be subject to mandatory quarantine at the hotel for a period of 7 to 14 days. The second model is the sandbox model, which currently operates in Phuket, Samui and other tourist destinations and extends to several other provinces. The third model will be a quarantine-free model that allows approved countries or low-risk areas, such as those recently approved above, to enter without quarantine.