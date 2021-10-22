HomeCOVID Travel NewsUkrainian tourists have lost hope: Thailand has not included Ukraine in the...
Ukrainian tourists have lost hope: Thailand has not included Ukraine in the list of 46 countries allowed from November 1

Gleb Parfenenko
The Thai government has presented a list of 46 countries that have been approved to participate in the first phase of opening the country to tourists from November 1. Ukraine and Russia were not among them. Thus, the hopes of Ukrainian tourists who like to spend the winter in Thailand, have virtually disappeared.

The list, presented on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, is as follows:

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. China
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech Republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Israel
  24. Italy
  25. Japan
  26. Latvia
  27. Lithuania
  28. Malaysia
  29. Malta
  30. Netherlands
  31. New Zealand
  32. Norway
  33. Poland
  34. Portugal
  35. Qatar
  36. Saudi Arabia
  37. Singapore
  38. Slovenia
  39. South Korea
  40. Spain
  41. Sweden
  42. Switzerland
  43. United Arab Emirates
  44. United Kingdom
  45. United States
  46. Hong Kong

The government also presented seven conditions under which tourists will be able to enter Thailand. Simplifying them, we note, is not yet visible:

  1. Foreign tourists must arrive by plane from a list of low-risk countries approved by the Ministry of Health.
  2. Have evidence of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognized coronavirus vaccine.
  3. Get a negative PCR result within 72 hours of leaving the country.
  4. Have Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least $ 50,000.
  5. Have a hotel booking confirmation.
  6. Download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test at the hotel or within 24 hours of arrival.
  7. If the second test is negative, tourists can continue their journey without further quarantine.

According to Thai media, the government is currently moving to a three-model approach to receiving foreign tourists. The first model is that unvaccinated visitors will be subject to mandatory quarantine at the hotel for a period of 7 to 14 days. The second model is the sandbox model, which currently operates in Phuket, Samui and other tourist destinations and extends to several other provinces. The third model will be a quarantine-free model that allows approved countries or low-risk areas, such as those recently approved above, to enter without quarantine.

