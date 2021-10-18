Turkish hotels refuse to accommodate men without women

The common practice in most hotels in Turkey to refuse accommodation to single men was criticized in Europe, when the top news hit the story of British gays who could not find a hotel in Turkey for vacation.

Yes, the tourist Denis went on vacation with his male companion. Young people wanted to stay in a double room. But they were refused at the hotel, citing a rule on Lujo’s website: “It is not possible to book a room for a male guest. In case of booking, the hotel reserves the right to unconditionally cancel such a reservation. One of the hotel’s staff argued that the men were making too much noise and had too many problems. Due to hotel policy, offended tourists had to rent a room in another hotel.

At the same time, recall that the Internet has long been a list of more than 100 luxury hotels in Turkey, which prohibit one or more men from staying in their rooms without women. It is believed that this rule was introduced to protect the weaker sex. Yes, one girl from Turkey explained this restriction: “This was done so that single men do not slap girls when trying to start a relationship.” Male travelers, and especially the Turks themselves – a big problem in this country.

This ban also applies in most bars in Turkey. Their policy says: “We do not allow single men in bars unless they are with a woman. It’s just to protect other guests from unwanted harassment.”

But such rules only exacerbate gender discrimination. These rules normalize the idea that single men – predators, are considered tolerant in Europe.

There are other strange bans in Turkey. So, in 2019, vacationers were surprised by the news that alcohol was banned in one of the hotels, as well as two separate pools for men and women …