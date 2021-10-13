The stores will display children’s products in a gender-neutral form

California became the first state in the United States to require large chain stores to display toys and other children’s products in a gender-neutral way, according to the BBC.

The new law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, does not prohibit sections for boys and girls.

But in large supermarkets there should be a separate gender-neutral department. There should be a “reasonable choice” of toys and children’s products, regardless of whether they are intended for a particular sex.

Companies face a $ 250 fine for the first violation and $ 500 for subsequent ones. The new law was approved by California lawmakers and will take effect in 2024, according to BNR.

Clothing remains the same, but the law is aimed at toys and any other children’s products related to sleep, rest, feeding, pacifiers, etc.