LEGO is becoming gender neutral

LEGO said it was removing gender guidelines from its toys after a study found that boys feared they would be ridiculed if they played with toys for girls. The well-known Danish company, which is the largest manufacturer of toys in the world, says that its products are used mainly by little boys. But she said she would now work to eliminate gender stereotypes in her toys and focus on products for both sexes.

The bosses of the plastic brick toy company have announced the advancement of products such as Lego Dots and Lego City Wildlife Rescue. They say the company, which increased sales to £ 4.95 billion last year, is “working hard to make LEGO more inclusive”, BGNES reports.

The news came after media reports published by the Gina Davis Institute for Gender found that 71% of boys surveyed feared they would be ridiculed if they played with what they described as “toys for girls “.

The LEGO custom report includes a survey of nearly 7,000 parents and children aged 6 to 14 from China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. He found that parents tended to encourage their sons to play sports or science and technology, engineering or math, while daughters were more likely to be asked to dress, dance or cook.