Tourists in Turkey were urgently warned about the terrorist threat

Israel carried out a boycott of Turkey on a state scale. According to local media, the Israeli anti-terror headquarters issued a new warning for tourists in Turkey on Monday. The degree of threat is increased to “specific” and “high probability”.

“In Turkey, the risks of immediate terrorist attacks have increased. The threat affects all tourist attractions in the country. The headquarters advises to refrain from traveling to the country. Israeli citizens in Turkey are advised to avoid crowded tourist sites, follow the instructions of local law enforcement agencies and the media, and leave the country as soon as possible, “the Israeli headquarters said in a statement.

It will be recalled that Israeli couple Natalie-Mordi Vakninile and a Turkish citizen who accompanied them were detained on suspicion of "political or military espionage" in connection with the fact that they made a video of President Erdogan's house from the Kamlik Tower. The couple was detained while photographing Dolmabahçe Palace while taking a boat trip. A lawyer for the detained couple, whose statements were published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, said: "Their only crime was photographing Erdogan's palace while taking a boat trip." As a result, Israel called for a boycott of tourism to Turkey.