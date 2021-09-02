The Turkish resort of Kusadasi for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic received a cruise ship

The first cruise ship since the start of the pandemic entered the port of the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi in Aydin province.

Liner “Blue Sapphire” flying the flag of the Bahamas moored in the port of Kusadasi on the morning of 2 September. The arrival of the ship, which carried 450 passengers, mostly Russian citizens, was greeted by a Turkish folk dance group.

Tourists filmed the performance of the Turkish band on their mobile phones.

Aziz Gungor, Director of Global Ports Holding in the Eastern Mediterranean and General Director of Ege Port Kuşadası, presented letters and flowers to the captains of the liner.

In an interview with reporters, Gyungor said that the first cruise ship after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the port of Kusadasi.

According to him, the arrival of the first liner after 16 months is a very exciting event for the residents of the region.

“The fact that the liner is operated by a Turkish operator is also very important for Turkey. The liner set off from Antalya and arrived here from Egypt. The last time a cruise ship arrived in our country was 16 months ago, on March 13, also in the port of Kusadasi. This is the first cruise ship with passengers from abroad to dock on the Turkish coast, ”Gungor said.

At the same time, the director of the company noted that the liner did not enter Greece, since this country keeps its maritime borders closed.

“After the ban is lifted, many more ships will start arriving in Turkey,” Gungor said.