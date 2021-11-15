The pilot told when the flight delays are most likely

During the high summer tourist season, flight delays are the most likely – and it’s not just weather or strikes – said Boeing 787 Dreamliner pilot Charlie Page The Points Guy. According to him, the highest demand for flights leads to the fact that problems inevitably arise due to the heavy load on the entire infrastructure.

“Problems with air traffic control, missed slots for landing and delays in the” circulation “of aircraft can affect the flight time,” – said the expert. He then named the following problems:

Technical issues. Any malfunction on the plane leads to delays, but airlines have procedures to try to reduce their likelihood. One of them is the list of minimum equipment (MEL). “All aircraft have an MEL, and everything on the list must be present for the aircraft to take off. For example, the Boeing Dreamliner has eight wheels with eight brakes, but the plane can take off if at least six of them are working. The crew will need to be notified of the problem, and all broken brakes will need to be repaired the next time they come in for maintenance. If there are too many problems, the controllers can decide to ground the plane, “the expert said.