Return to Earth: space tourists landed near Florida (PHOTOS)

Gleb Parfenenko
Space tourists, who flew around the Earth in orbit on a spacecraft of a private company SpaceX, landed off the coast of Florida, according to world agencies.

The Dragon capsule, whose crew for the first time consists of civilians, spent in orbit about three days after takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center.

According to the Associated Press, billionaire Jared Isaacman, who paid for everyone’s trip, took with him two contest winners and a doctor who works at St. Jude’s Hospital, where she was cured of cancer as a child.

SpaceX plans to conduct up to six tourist space flights a year.

