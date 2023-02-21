Ranked cities with the best street food in the world

The French capital is recognized as the best city for lovers of street food, and pancakes have become the most popular there.

Paris has been named the street food capital of the world, according to luggage storage company Radical Storage, based on reviews from Tripadvisor users.

According to the Express, according to a study, 76% of street food establishments in the French capital received four stars. Pancakes were recognized as the most popular street food in Paris – local La Creperie took first place among street food in the city.

Tripadvisor users also rated the French capital as having some of the best street food in North Africa and the Middle East in Europe. In particular, in the Marais area, tourists can taste delicious falafel or homemade challah.

Second place on the list was taken by Athens, where souvlaki appetizers, kuru cheese pies and takeaway seafood are especially recommended. Also, the Greek capital is known for its sweets, among which loukoumades, a type of fried Greek donut, will occupy a special place.

Rome came in third on the list, and pizza has become the most popular street food for tourists there. Pizza in the Italian capital is served by the slice, often at very affordable prices, making it the perfect snack. Tourists can also buy takeaway pasta or taste battered fried cod fillets. For dessert, you can try gelato ice cream or candied chestnut from the bakery.

Top 10 cities for street food lovers