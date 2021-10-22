Popular beach country has decided to end tourism: closed flights to key European countries

A popular beach destination – Morocco – has announced the termination of flights to key European countries – Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, deciding to end tourism for an indefinite period. The reason for the drastic change in position is a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus diseases in the donor regions. Relevant information appeared in the statement of the Office of National Airports, posted on social networks.

We will remind, earlier this month the African country refused the Russian tourists, having canceled all flights from Moscow because of explosive growth of a coronavirus in the Russian Federation and became the first who was officially “scared” of record mortality from a coronavirus.

“Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend flights with Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom until further notice, starting at midnight on Wednesday,” the statement said.

On October 20, 43,738 new cases of covid were registered in the United Kingdom. Thus, the number of patients increased by more than 40 thousand for 7 consecutive days, and the number of patients in hospitals – by 10% per week to 7 749. At that time, the number of patients in the Netherlands increased by 44% in the last week, and in Germany for in the previous 24 hours, 17,015 new cases were registered, 92 people died from coronavirus.

According to the latest data published by the Moroccan authorities, since the beginning of the epidemic, 14,566 people have died in the country, 942,779 people have fallen ill.