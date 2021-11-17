No more tests and smears: the popular tropical island opens to tourists

Good news for holidaymakers in exotic countries – the Philippine province of Aklan, which includes the popular tropical island of Boracay, will abolish the requirement for PCR testing for vaccinated tourists who want to get to the world-famous island, starting from November 16. The change was reported by the Philippine media, citing a statement by Governor Aklan Florencio Miraflores.

According to the official, this is free entry without smears and tests only for vaccinated tourists, who after arriving at the resort will still have to present a local digital certificate VaxCertPH or a certificate of vaccination with a QR-code issued by the state in which he was vaccinated. wanderer.

The Department of Tourism noted the importance and timeliness of the move, hoping that in November and December the island will see an increased flow of tourists. According to local authorities, they have protected the population and do not pose a serious danger to visitors: currently 94% of tourism workers and 70% of the population of Boracay have been vaccinated.

Loyalty of local authorities extends only to tourists who have undergone a full course of immunization against covid. According to the Minister of Tourism Bernadette Puyat, those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not yet completed the vaccination, will have to present a negative PCR test upon entry. Earlier, in October, Boracay was visited by a total of 32,452 travelers.

Boracay is a small tropical island in the central part of the Philippine archipelago. The best island according to the American magazine “Conde Nast Traveler” in 2016. On April 26, 2018, by decree of the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, the popular island resort of Boracay was closed to tourists for six months due to environmental problems. It is one of the main recreational regions of the Philippines, a center of beach recreation, diving and kitesurfing. The main attraction of the island – White Beach.