Named the best tourist attractions in the world

Stasher has tried to select the best attractions in the world. The rating includes 99 tourist places from popular cities.

To come up with the top, Stasher studied TripAdvisor and Google reviews, TikTok popularity, site safety, distance from the nearest international airport, and the quality of local infrastructure. Each attraction was given a ball. The maximum score is 10.

None of the sights of Ukraine was included in the rating.

So, in the top ten were:

1. Plaza de Espana (Seville, Spain),
2. Matterhorn Peak (Valais, Switzerland),
3. Amusement park Puy du Fou (Les Epesses, France),
4. Mesquite of Cordoba (Cordoba, Spain),
5. Sheikh Zayed Mosque (Abu Dhabi, UAE),
6. Van Gogh Museum (Amsterdam, Netherlands),
7. Blue Lagoon (Iceland),
8. Acropolis (Athens, Greece),
9. Hungarian Parliament Building (Budapest, Hungary),
10Great Smoky Mountains National Park (USA).

