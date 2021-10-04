HomeBULGARIAMinister of Tourism in Bulgaria: hotels and restaurants will not close due...
Minister of Tourism in Bulgaria: hotels and restaurants will not close due to a pandemic

Gleb Parfenenko
Restaurants, hotels and bars in Bulgaria will not close due to a pandemic, the state needs a working business, and the business will work. This was stated in an interview with BNT by Minister of Tourism Stella Baltova, noting that even with more than 500 infected per 100,000 inhabitants will not close restaurants. However, according to her, the state will demand from business the necessary responsibility instead of a so-called lockdown.

According to Stella Baltova, the tourism industry is fully mobilized and restored to about 70% of the 2019 level.

“I can’t say that the season was saved because we didn’t reach the level of 2019, but tourism has regained its viability. Bulgaria has shown that this is the desired direction, “the minister said.

