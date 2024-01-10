In Thailand, a tourist from Ukraine quarreled with his family and drowned

An incident with a tragic ending occurred in Thailand, on the popular island of Koh Chang. A tourist quarreled with his family and drowned, deciding to swim from island to island.

According to the Thai press, the drowned man was discovered near Bailan Beach on the island of Koh Chang by local residents. They informed the village head, who in turn contacted the rescuers.

It was no longer possible to help the tourist. As rescuers suggested, the foreigner had died at least three days before his discovery, as his body was decomposing and emitting an unpleasant odor. The police found out that the deceased was a 32-year-old tourist from Ukraine, whose name has not yet been disclosed.

The situation, as reported in the media, developed like this: a tourist visited Koh Chang with his family and girlfriend, they stopped on the island to rest. But at some point, the tourist quarreled with his family and decided to leave the resort and go to the nearby island of Koh Man Nai. However, instead of going on a boat trip, the man decided to swim across these 600 meters. However, the tourist overestimated his strength and drowned.

The man’s body was taken to Koh Chang Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The details of his conflict with his family have not been disclosed.