From lions and kangaroos: flying with an animal, how to treat animals on your flights

Traveling with a pet can be a wonderful experience for both the animal and its loving owner. But what happens behind the scenes when an animal travels by plane?

Animal Aircare operates the Gatwick Airport Animal Reception Center and facilitates the arrival of pets and exotic animals that are shipped to the UK as cargo. Claire Beadle, manager of Animal Aircare Ltd, told Express.co.uk how the center monitors more than 100 traveling animals.

Bringing a pet to the UK is not an easy procedure and owners must follow certain rules. Including animal microchip testing, vaccinations, blood tests and any helminth treatment.

DEFRA laws state that a pet dog, cat or ferret can enter the UK if it has been microchipped, has a pet passport and has been vaccinated against rabies. Non-compliant animals must be quarantined for up to four months at the expense of the owner.

Many owners worry about leaving their pet to travel alone, as this can cause some animals stress and anxiety.

All animals perceive travel differently, but air transport is a very safe way to travel around the world.

Here are some tips for people who are preparing their pet for the trip:

One way to help your pet travel more easily is to get it used to your shopping cart by the day of the trip.

You can put a travel basket indoors, allowing the animal to get acquainted with it. You can add home comfort, such as a blanket, T-shirt or sweater, but toys or food are prohibited by carriers.

While many owners may want to have their pet in the cabin, only service animals are allowed to travel in the cabin.

If owners want to travel with a service pet, Animal Aircare recommends contacting the airline for more information.