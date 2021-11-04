Flights from Ukraine to Marsa Alam have grown dramatically

HomeEGYPTFlights from Ukraine to Marsa Alam have grown dramatically
The tourist flight schedule to Marsa Alam International Airport shows an increase in the number of flights, mainly from Germany and Ukraine, with an average of 18 flights from each country starting next week.

EasyJet will resume flights to Marsa Alam Airport with a weekly flight from Berlin starting November 6, tourism expert Abul Haggag al-Emari said.

Currently, the occupancy of hotels in Marsa Alam by tourists has increased significantly since the beginning of the winter season.

Marsa Alam Airport received a safe travel accreditation certificate from Airports Council International in the first quarter of 2021, navigation sources at the airport said. A ministerial commission from the Ministries of Health and Aviation reviewed all measures taken by the authorities at Marsa Alam International Airport in connection with the increase in tourist flow.

Over the past few years, Egypt has significantly improved its efficiency system: checking passengers and baggage has significantly improved the airport infrastructure.

