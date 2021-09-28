End of illegal excursions: Egypt has issued a decree regulating excursions for tourists

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani has issued a decree regulating the operation of optional excursions for all types of tourists, regardless of whether they come through travel companies or individually.

The resolution comes into force in November.

Decree vnsc changes to the decision issued in 2014 concerning permits for travel of tourist groups.

It also provides for the creation of a stricter and clearer mechanism for organizing such trips to ensure the rights of travel companies and the organization of tourism work.

A statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the amendments to the new decree were in the public interest in the tourism sector, as well as protecting the tourism industry and preserving Egypt’s reputation as a tourist destination.

According to the decree, optional trips must be made by one of the types of tourist transport licensed by the ministry, with a guide or a representative of a travel company making an optional trip, provided that the representative is registered in the registration documents of the ministry to accompany the tour group.

The decision also states that the sale, organization or implementation of any of the optional trips must be carried out only by the travel company that brings the tour group to the place of the optional trip.

This company may delegate the authority of another travel company (class A) in accordance with the permit form approved by the Ministry in this regard.

According to the decision, travel companies are prohibited from selling, organizing or making any of the optional trips for tourists with any tour operators, intermediaries or any organizations not authorized to do so.

The decision also states an exception to this article, which is that each travel company may independently, or through any Egyptian travel company, sell, organize or make optional trips for tourists arriving in the country.

Any travel company (Class A), except the company that brings the tour group to the place of the optional trip, may sell, organize or make an optional trip, provided that the implementation of the optional trip is based on the tourist’s wish, by signing a wish form prepared for to this end by the Chamber of Companies and Travel and Tourism Agencies approved by the Ministry.

An optional travel company is also obliged to notify the Chamber of Companies, travel agencies and the Ministry before the start of the optional trip, bearing civil and criminal liability to the person of the tourist who is the object of the optional trip.