Egypt will hold an exhibition “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs” in Houston (Video)

The Department of Tourism and Antiquities is preparing the finishing touches for the exhibition “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs”, which will open in November at the Houston Museum of Natural History in Texas.

The Secretary General of the High Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, visited the hall dedicated to the exhibition in the museum to oversee the current preparations.

The tour included a visit to the 3,000-square-meter exhibition hall, two exhibition booths, induction and guide panels, as well as appropriate safety and precautions.

Waziri stressed that this tour is aimed at continuing the procedures necessary for the exhibition, which, he said, will serve to promote and illuminate the wonders of Egyptian civilization.

According to him, his ministry seeks to organize the exhibition in a rational way, properly exhibiting artifacts there and promoting Egyptian tourist destinations abroad.

The Egyptian cabinet has agreed to hold the exhibition in four cities, including two US cities, and then in Paris, France and Sydney in Australia.

The head of the museum sector of the ministry, Moama Osman, said that 181 exhibits were presented at the exhibition.

They demonstrate the distinctive features of ancient Egyptian civilization, especially from the mid to late eras, with a group of statues, ornaments, cosmetics, paintings, stone blocks decorated with inscriptions, and statues of deities in the form of birds and animals, and colored wooden coffins.