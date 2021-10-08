HomeEGYPTEgypt organizes big celebration to promote tourism in Luxor
Egypt organizes big celebration to promote tourism in Luxor

A major celebration will be organized in Luxor to promote the province as a tourist destination, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani announced on the sidelines of his participation in the IFTM Top Resa Forum.

The holiday is scheduled to take place over the next few months in Luxor governorate to promote it and highlight its tourist and archaeological components in a way that is consistent with Egypt’s civilized and tourist status, he added.

IFTM Top Resa is a travel and tourism trade fair that has been held annually in the French capital Paris since 1978.

Egypt, represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, annually takes part in it among ministers and high-ranking officials of the tourism sector from around the world, being one of the most important international events in the tourism industry.

The exhibition is aimed at tourism professionals, including tour operators, hotels and airlines, and annually welcomes over 34,000 professional visitors who meet with more than 700 exhibitors from the tourism, hospitality and related sectors around the world. It is held on an area of ​​33,000 square meters.

