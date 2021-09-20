COVID travel news: Greece introduces free self-examinations for minors

HomeCOVID Travel NewsCOVID travel news: Greece introduces free self-examinations for minors
COVID Travel NewsGREECETourism

Gleb Parfenenko
The Greek Aviation Authority (CAA) has made an important statement regarding underage domestic passengers. The CAA said that for children aged 5 to 11, the medical authorities will conduct a self-test, which will be free. The test must be performed at least 24 hours before departure.

At present, passengers over the age of 12 will still be required to carry negative test evidence, a certificate of recovery or a vaccination certificate in order to travel by air in Greece. A person can travel only 14 days after vaccination. Proof of vaccination should also be provided, indicating the type of vaccine and the number of doses.

The EU digital certificate for COVID-19 is also valid in Greece and relieves travelers from testing for COVID and quarantine. The digital certificate was introduced to make it easier, hassle-free and safe to travel for Europeans in a pandemic. This document is valid for 180 days from the date of its issuance. For unvaccinated passengers, a rapid COVID test is mandatory, which is performed within 48 hours before departure.

A few days ago, the Greek authorities announced that travelers from the United States will be allowed to enter the country for insignificant reasons. While most European countries remained closed to Americans, Greece welcomed them with open arms.

Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s tourism minister, said the United States is an important market for them because it affects the country’s economy. He said: “Visitors and tourism professionals in the United States and, of course, Greeks abroad have shown and continue to show their love for Greece and their trust in the Greek tourism product.”

