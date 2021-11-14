Complete disappointment for tourists: Thailand did not allow the opening of entertainment venues

New Year’s holidays in Thailand will be unhappy: the country’s authorities have postponed the opening of nightclubs until January 15, despite calls from industry to do so earlier. The reason is their allegedly high “cunning” danger. This decision of the kingdom’s authorities has caused complete disappointment among tourists, many of whom go to Thailand precisely because of its entertainment industry.

According to a representative of CCSA – the Thai counterpart of the Ukrainian operational headquarters, the concern is the close contact at alcohol parties and the inability to keep their distance. Which makes prevention measures ineffective in pubs, bars and karaoke clubs.

“Experts are concerned about the opening of these sites due to low ventilation and crowds that will be difficult to control,” said Tavisin Visanuyotin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Situation Management Center. He also said that entertainment “businesses” will be allowed to reopen only after a “test” period during which their safety will be checked.

We will remind that for tourists Thailand opened since November and even assumes some relaxations in rather rigid rules, it is possible to read in detail on the link. The Thailand Nightlife and Entertainment Business Association hoped that the nightlife businesses, which had been closed since April, would reopen at least in December. But so far her hopes have not come true.