A shark again: in Egypt, the beaches of a popular resort were urgently closed, tourists are scared

In Egypt, a shark once again scared tourists at a popular resort, but this is not surprising after the death of a Russian man from the bites of this predator in Hurghada in June of this year.

In Dahab, beaches are urgently closed because a dangerous predator was spotted right near the buoys of the local resort area. As the head of the Department of Nature Protection under the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Mohamed Salem added, no real incidents occurred, and measures were taken preventively because no one wants a repeat of what happened in Hurghada.

Mr. Salem, as quoted by the Egyptian press, also explained that after the discovery of the shark, “it was decided to close the area to all activities, whether swimming, diving or fishing, as a precautionary measure to prevent possible events similar to what happened in Hurghada”.

At the same time, he added that the duration of the closure of the beaches is currently unspecified. Most likely, the measures will continue “until the assessment of the situation is completed and the species of shark observed in the area is determined.”

We will remind you that after the last tragic event in Hurghada – when a shark literally ate a tourist on the city beach, and later it turned out that the tourist turned out to be Russian (read here), the local authorities are discussing radical “anti-shark” security measures.

Among them are anti-shark barriers on the entire perimeter of the resort’s beaches, as well as chipping of all possible sharks. Everything, however, rests on the financial component. Read details here. It seems that the fight against sharks will unfold in other resorts.