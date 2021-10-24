The secret of how much to save on air tickets is revealed

Tips for buying cheap tickets were presented to tourists by their British colleague, a professional who has traveled the world for 15 years, writer Shebs Alom. As he told the Express, there are several ways to save on ticket purchases and more.

“Sometimes not only tickets purchased in advance can be cheap, but also those that were purchased just before departure. It is believed that the earlier you book a flight, the better, but in fact it is not always so, “- he said, saying that once a ticket purchased the day before departure to Malta cost him 25 pounds – it’s about 900 hryvnia. He always advises tourists with luggage to pay for luggage through the airline’s website, not after arrival at the airport, so the price is always lower. When buying a ticket and booking hotels, Mr. Alom relies on the services of special services – such as Skyscanner or Booking.com. And it is best to register with them – as well as on the websites of airlines – for “their” customers are often discounts and other bonuses. It is better to buy tickets on Tuesday-Wednesday, on weekends everyone who works on weekdays is looking for. Accordingly, ticket prices are always higher these days. Choose for off-season vacation. Summer or Easter vacation is a standard time when buying tickets “punches a hole” in the budget. It’s getting cheaper in September-October, meanwhile the beach season is not over yet, but there are often ticket sales.