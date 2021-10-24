The secret of how much to save on air tickets is revealed

Tips for buying cheap tickets were presented to tourists by their British colleague, a professional who has traveled the world for 15 years, writer Shebs Alom. As he told the Express, there are several ways to save on ticket purchases and more.
- “Sometimes not only tickets purchased in advance can be cheap, but also those that were purchased just before departure. It is believed that the earlier you book a flight, the better, but in fact it is not always so, “- he said, saying that once a ticket purchased the day before departure to Malta cost him 25 pounds – it’s about 900 hryvnia.
- He always advises tourists with luggage to pay for luggage through the airline’s website, not after arrival at the airport, so the price is always lower.
- When buying a ticket and booking hotels, Mr. Alom relies on the services of special services – such as Skyscanner or Booking.com. And it is best to register with them – as well as on the websites of airlines – for “their” customers are often discounts and other bonuses.
- It is better to buy tickets on Tuesday-Wednesday, on weekends everyone who works on weekdays is looking for. Accordingly, ticket prices are always higher these days.
- Choose for off-season vacation. Summer or Easter vacation is a standard time when buying tickets “punches a hole” in the budget. It’s getting cheaper in September-October, meanwhile the beach season is not over yet, but there are often ticket sales.