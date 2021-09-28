Terrorist attack in northern Syria: one killed, 15 wounded

One person was killed and 15 were injured in explosions in two districts of the city of Jerablus in northern Syria.

In the city, a mined motorcycle and a bomb placed in a trash can exploded at the same time. There are children among those hospitalized.

The explosions were allegedly organized by the militants of the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization RKK – YPG.

The YPG terrorist organization, which controls the Syrian districts of Tel Ryfat and Münbich, often carries out attacks and attacks in the direction of the cities of Al-Bab, Azaz, Jerablus and Afrin.