HomeSYRIATerrorist attack in northern Syria: one killed, 15 wounded
SYRIA

Terrorist attack in northern Syria: one killed, 15 wounded

Теракти, імовірно, організували бойовики сирійського відгалуження терористичної організації РКК

Yevhenii Podolskyi

One person was killed and 15 were injured in explosions in two districts of the city of Jerablus in northern Syria.

In the city, a mined motorcycle and a bomb placed in a trash can exploded at the same time. There are children among those hospitalized.

The explosions were allegedly organized by the militants of the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization RKK – YPG.

The YPG terrorist organization, which controls the Syrian districts of Tel Ryfat and Münbich, often carries out attacks and attacks in the direction of the cities of Al-Bab, Azaz, Jerablus and Afrin.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International