In Sweden, an explosion occurred in a residential building, at least 23 people were injured, 100 were evacuated

At least 23 people were taken to hospital after a house building in central Gothenburg exploded. About 100 residents of the neighborhood were evacuated. The explosion occurred early this morning.

Police and rescue services are working at the scene. According to them, five people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, another 18 – by bus.

The explosion caused a fire, some residents jumped out of windows, fleeing the fire. Three entrances, a garage and one apartment are smoky.

Police have launched an investigation, but have not yet revealed the possible causes of the incident.