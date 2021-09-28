HomeSWEDENA violent explosion in a house in Sweden. About a dozen people...
SWEDEN

A violent explosion in a house in Sweden. About a dozen people were hospitalized

Yevhenii Podolskyi

In the morning, there was a massive explosion and fire in an apartment building in the center of Gothenburg in western Sweden. According to the latest information, 16 people were hospitalized. Four of them are seriously injured; three elderly women and a man.

Several hundred residents were evacuated. About a dozen teams of rescuers, fire brigades and police arrived at this place. Several hours after the start of the fire, extinguishing the fire continues. The entire area is shrouded in thick smoke.

The explosion occurred shortly before 5:00. As a result, a fire broke out, affecting, among other things, three stairwells of the house and an underground garage. Some residents, fearing for their lives, jumped out of windows and balconies.

The reasons for the explosion are not yet known. The police ruled out a gas leak. An investigation has already begun to see that it caused serious damage and could endanger many people.

