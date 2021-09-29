HomeSLOVENIASlovenia temporarily suspends vaccination with one of the vaccines due to the...
Slovenia temporarily suspends vaccination with one of the vaccines due to the death of a young woman

Gleb Parfenenko
Slovenia is temporarily suspending vaccination against COVID-19 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a 20-year-old woman was admitted to the Clinical Center in Ljubljana on Monday and died today of a brain hemorrhage, reports the 24 ur portal.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar said the case had been registered as a possible side effect of vaccination, so the advisory group decided to temporarily suspend vaccination with the vaccine.

“There has been a serious side effect associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccination,” said Bojana Beovic, head of the vaccination advisory group, and expressed her sincere condolences to the friends and relatives of the deceased.

“When we in the advisory group learned about the possible link to the vaccination, we immediately decided to stop vaccinating with this vaccine until the details of the case were clarified,” she said, adding that a decision on further use of the vaccine had not yet been made.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian government has decided to accept a donation of 100,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Hungary, according to the same publication.

