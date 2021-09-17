HomeScienceBiotechnologists want to resurrect mammoths in the next six years
Science

Biotechnologists want to resurrect mammoths in the next six years

Gleb Parfenenko
Biotechnologists want to resurrect mammoths in the next six years

Colossal will spend $ 15 million to revive the mammoths.

A team of scientists led by George Church, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, has received $ 15 million from investors to revive an extinct species of mammoth: researchers plan to create a hybrid of mammoth and elephant in the laboratory.

Specialists will begin to reproduce embryos from mammoth DNA, crossing them with the DNA of Asian elephants listed in the Red Book. To bring the DNA of the ancient giant back to life, scientists are going to compare their genomes with the genomes of modern elephants.

The scientists are going to grow the obtained embryos in a surrogate mother or even in an artificial uterus. The authors are going to present the results of this work in six years.

The result should be a frost-resistant elephant that looks and behaves like a mammoth. The authors described this creature as a frost-resistant elephant with mammoth habits.

Experts note that the return of extinct species could heal the Earth’s ecosystems and, consequently, slow global warming.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastpandemicKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International