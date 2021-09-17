Biotechnologists want to resurrect mammoths in the next six years

Colossal will spend $ 15 million to revive the mammoths.

A team of scientists led by George Church, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, has received $ 15 million from investors to revive an extinct species of mammoth: researchers plan to create a hybrid of mammoth and elephant in the laboratory.

Specialists will begin to reproduce embryos from mammoth DNA, crossing them with the DNA of Asian elephants listed in the Red Book. To bring the DNA of the ancient giant back to life, scientists are going to compare their genomes with the genomes of modern elephants.

The scientists are going to grow the obtained embryos in a surrogate mother or even in an artificial uterus. The authors are going to present the results of this work in six years.

The result should be a frost-resistant elephant that looks and behaves like a mammoth. The authors described this creature as a frost-resistant elephant with mammoth habits.

Experts note that the return of extinct species could heal the Earth’s ecosystems and, consequently, slow global warming.