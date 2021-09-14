Vladimir Putin has declared his self-isolation

HomeRUSSIAVladimir Putin has declared his self-isolation
According to world agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is isolating himself due to cases of coronavirus infection in his environment.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin would be in isolation for some time.

Therefore, the head of state will take part in the online meetings of the CSTO Collective Security Council scheduled for this week in Dushanbe and in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

