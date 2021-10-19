The United States may begin admitting Russian tourists vaccinated by Satellite-V

From November 8, the United States plans to open to vaccinated tourists, and there is a chance that the list of permitted vaccines “in the future” will be added and the Russian “Satellite V”. This information was published by Travel Daily Media. So far, according to the publication’s experts, “there is some uncertainty as to what is acceptable evidence of vaccination and how the whole process will develop.”

It is known that from November 8, according to a statement from the White House, the US borders will be open to fully vaccinated international travelers by land and air. By November 8, it is expected that the vaccines will be accepted for entry into the United States, as well as the types of evidence required. Approximately all vaccines approved by the FDA and WHO will be allowed – ie Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca-SK Bio. As for the Chinese Sinovac and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, they “may be added to the list in the future, but it is unclear,” the publication said.

The publication notes that the news of the opening has already activated travelers. In particular, this applies to Australia and Europe, where the number of bookings has risen sharply. At the same time, “there is a problem in the same approach to the admission of tourists across the country. Vaccination requirements vary from state to state and from city to city, ”the experts added.