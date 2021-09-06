The last pipe of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline was laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea

The last pipe of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline has been laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, and two sections of the gas pipeline, which run in German and Danish waters, respectively, will now be connected, the Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline operator said on Monday.

The operator said it intends to launch the pipeline by the end of 2021. Shortly before Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Nord Stream-2 “will be built in a few days and will work.”

Earlier, the media in Russia reported that the completion of “Nord Stream-2” is scheduled for September 12 this year.