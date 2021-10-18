The first thread is filled with gas. Nord Stream 2 is ready for transportation from Russia to Germany

The Nord Stream 2 operator said that the first string of the pipeline is filled with technical gas. This means that he is ready to start transporting natural gas from Russia to Germany. The investment still needs to receive the necessary certificates from the German side.

After filling the first string with almost 180 million cubic meters of industrial gas, the pressure in the pipeline reached the required 103 bar.

The operator of Nord Stream 2 is currently awaiting the completion of the certification process by the German Federal Power Transmission Agency. If gas transportation begins before the completion of this procedure, the office may initiate administrative proceedings and impose heavy fines.

Nord Stream 2 is a two-pipe gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. It is planned to transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Poland, Ukraine, the Baltic countries and the United States are opposed to the launch of the gas pipeline. Critics of Nord Stream 2 argue that the project will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and expand the Kremlin’s influence over European politics.