HomeRUSSIAThe Kremlin is blocking Navalny's website. The case is being investigated by...
RUSSIA

The Kremlin is blocking Navalny’s website. The case is being investigated by a Russian court

Yevhenii Podolskyi

A Moscow court today will consider Alexei Navalny’s complaint about the blockade of his websites. The detained opposition activist accused the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Telecommunications Oversight Agency of violating civil rights. In July, a Moscow court ruled that organizations linked to Alexei Navalny were extremist. On this basis, the supervisory authorities blocked access to the pages of politicians.

A month ago, Alexei Navalny filed a complaint against the actions of the Prosecutor General’s Office and Roskomnadzor. The politician demanded to unblock the websites managed by him and his associates.

During a preliminary hearing, lawyers for the opposition activist found that the Russian authorities had blocked more than 170 websites, including accounts on popular social networks.

The prosecution claims that these sites are used for the propaganda activities of organizations recognized as extremist. According to Russian human rights activists, blocking websites is one of the elements of repression against the opponents of the Kremlin.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International