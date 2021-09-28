Navalny accused of creating an extremist organization

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny. An opposition activist held in a colony-settlement was accused of creating an extremist organization. The politician faces up to 10 years in prison.

In addition to Alexei Navalny, his associates Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov were accused of creating and running an extremist organization. In addition, accomplices of the opposition politician: Lyubov Sobol, Vyacheslav Gimadi and several other people were accused of involvement in an extremist organization.

Russian independent media recalled that most of Alexei Navalny’s closest associates had previously fled Russia and took refuge in neighboring countries.

In July, a Moscow court ruled that organizations associated with the opposition, including the Anti-Corruption Foundation, were extremist organizations. According to Russian human rights defenders, all individuals who worked, collaborated, financed or promoted the activities of these organizations should take into account the repression.