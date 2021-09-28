Alexei Navalny and 11 Afghan women have been nominated for the Sakharov Prize

HomeAFGHANISTANAlexei Navalny and 11 Afghan women have been nominated for the Sakharov...
Senior Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been nominated for the Sakharov Prize.

He was nominated by European legislators for his courage in the fight for freedom, democracy and human rights.

Eleven Afghan women were also nominated for an award for their courageous struggle for equality and human rights.

Among them is Zarifa Gafari, the first woman mayor in Afghanistan.

The European Parliament presents the Sakharov Prize to prominent people or organizations that protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, BNT reports. Its monetary value is 50 thousand euros.

