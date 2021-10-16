HomeRUSSIAThe daily increase in mortality due to coronavirus in the Russian Federation...
The daily increase in mortality due to coronavirus in the Russian Federation exceeded 1000 for the first time

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The number of cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Russia per day increased by 33,208 to 7,958,384.

This is the maximum daily increase in incidence since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the COVID-19 operational headquarters published on Saturday.

Over the past day, due to coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation, 1,002 people died against 999 the day before. This is a new high since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths increased to 222 315.

6,981,907 people recovered from COVID-19 in Russia, including 21,883 in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moscow increased by 6,545 per day, the daily increase in mortality was 72.

Project assistance
