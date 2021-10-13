New black death record from COVID-19 in Russia

The official death toll from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours in Russia is 984 people against 973 deaths yesterday, resulting in the total official death toll since the beginning of the epidemic in the country reached 219,329 people, according to TASS.

This is a new death toll in the 24 hours since the beginning of the epidemic in Russia, said the Russian operational headquarters to fight the infection. Yesterday, the death toll was also a record: more than 900 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the country during the day for eight consecutive days.

Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at 2.79 percent.

According to a broader definition of virus-related deaths, the Rosstat statistics service said on Friday that by the end of August, more than 400,000 people in Russia had died from the coronavirus.

Russia ranks fifth in the world in the number of deaths during the pandemic after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

The number of officially registered coronavirus infected in the last 24 hours is 28,717 people, ie the total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic in the country is now 7,861,681 people.

Russia ranks fifth in the world in the number of infected during the pandemic after the United States, India, Brazil and Britain.

The number of so-called active patients, ie patients in treatment, increased to 726,266 people.

The number of people who have recovered in the last 24 hours after being infected with the coronavirus is 21,801, bringing the total number of people who have recovered since the beginning of the epidemic to 6,916,086.