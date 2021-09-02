Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund officially ceased to exist

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, ceased to exist as a legal entity on August 31.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE) on the website of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia.

FBK and a number of other organizations associated with Navalny were recognized as “extremist” by a resolution of the Moscow City Court of June 9th.

The decision was made following a complaint from the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

In January 2021, after treatment in Germany, Alexei Navalny returned from Berlin to Moscow, where he was arrested while going through passport control.

On February 2, 2021, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence of 3 years and 6 months in the Yves Rocher case with a real one, serving a general regime colony for 2 years and 8 months. The ECHR and the international human rights organizations Amnesty International and Memorial, some leaders of Western countries, as well as a number of Russian and foreign media outlets recognized Navalny’s conclusion as politically motivated.