July became the deadliest month of the pandemic in Russia

Gleb Parfenenko
The death rate in Russia in July 2021 increased by 18.6 percent compared to the same period last year, due to a significant increase in the incidence of COVID-19, told reporters Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, quoted by TASS.

According to the statistical service of Russia (Rosstat), in July from COVID-19 or complications associated with the virus, 50,421 people died, adds Reuters. The death rate in July 2021 was higher than in December, which was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Russia.

According to authorities, the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 is due to a more contagious version of the Delta virus and a low level of vaccination, according to Reuters.

