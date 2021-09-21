HomeRUSSIAECHR: Russia is responsible for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko
Gleb Parfenenko
According to the BBC, Russia is responsible for the murder of former agent Alexander Litvinenko, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

He died of polonium poisoning in 2006 in London.

The magistrates said that they had established that the murder had been committed by Russian citizens Andrei Lugov and Dmitry Kovtun and that there was good reason to believe that they had acted on the orders of the Russian authorities.

Russia has denied involvement in his death since the beginning of the investigation.

Then the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova stated that the actions of the British authorities related to the investigation of Litvinenko’s death set a dangerous precedent and replaced the objective judicial investigation of the ordered political farce.

The goal, according to Zakharova, is one: to “defame Russia and its leadership.”

